Mammootty Starts Shooting For Horror Film Bramayugam, Shares Puja Photos

Mammootty is on a roll in 2023. He has already seen two releases this year, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and Christopher. And now, the Malayalam actor is back with another project, which was launched recently with a special puja ceremony.

3 things you need to know

The film was launched on the Malayam New Year (August 17).

Mammootty shared the film’s poster on his social media accounts.

He has done more than 420 films till now.

Mammootty to be seen in a mysterious role in next one



The Mollywood megastar will collaborate with Bhoothakaalam director Rahul Sadasivan for the new film, titled Bramayugam.

The actor took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share that the shooting schedule of Bramayugam has officially begun. He also shared the first posters of the film with which he wrote, “#Bramayugam - My next, shoot commences today ! Written & Directed by #RahulSadasivan Produced by @chakdyn @sash041075 Banner @allnightshifts @StudiosYNot”

(It is being touted as a mystery thriller | Image: Twitter)



The shoot commenced with a puja ceremony in which the cast and crew members were in attendance. The actor donned a traditional outfit for the event. Post this, the shoot started in Kerala. This film is being hailed as a pan India film which will fall in the horror-thriller genre. The poster of Bramayugam, which has a glimpse of a man walking towards an abandoned mansion with a torch, also underlines the same.

(Mammootty also shared an image with the cast and crew members | Image: Twitter)



Bhoothakaalam was Rahul Sadasivan’s his last release, which was again a Malayalam horror film. The story starts after the passing of a family member, post which a mother and her son encounter enigmatic occurrences that twist their perception of reality, leaving them to doubt their own sanity. With Shane Nigam and Revathy in the lead roles, this project gained a lot of critical acclaim as well.