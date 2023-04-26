Mamukkoya, Malayalam Actor, Dies Aged 76 After Collapsing At An Event In Kozhikode

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya died at the age of 77 on Wednesday (April 26), as reported by the hospital authorities where he was being treated. The actor collapsed on the football pitch when he was in Malappuram to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Poongod Janakeeya Sevens Football Tournament on Monday. Mamukkoya complained of pain before passing out on the pitch as a crowd gathered around him to take a selfie. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Although some rumours claim that the actor had a heart attack, the actual cause is still unknown.

Mamukkoya was born in July 1946 in Calicut. He started his acting career in theatre before moving on to the silver screen in 1979. He made his Mollywood debut with the Nilambur Balan-directed movie Anyarude Bhoomi. He then gained recognition for his natural acting, adaptable Mappila accent, and effortless handling of comedic roles.

Mamukkoya's work profile

Mamukkoya has appeared in more than 450 films across several decades, costarring well-known Malayalam actors. He has received accolades for his work in a number of films, including Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam, Gandhinagar Second Street, Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, and more. The Malayalam actor also made an appearance in a Swiss production titled Flammen Im Paradies. He has won two state awards for Perumazhakkalam and Innathe Chintha Vishayam in Kerala. The actor is survived by his wife Suhara and his four children.

On the work front, Mamukkoya was last seen in Kuruthi. He also had films like Footage, B Nilavarayum Sharjah Palliyum, Kannada Talkies, and Nancy Rani among his future projects.