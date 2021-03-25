Manasi Naik's Bathroom Photoshoot Gets Interesting Reaction From Fans; See Pics

Manasi Naik latest photoshoot is garnering a lot of attention. The Marathi actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of her recent look for an award show. For these pictures, Manasi Naik chose to photograph herself in a bathroom. The photoshoot even received a lot of interesting comments from her fans and followers.

Manasi Naik stuns in a bathroom photoshoot

Manasi Naik often shares pictures from photoshoots on social media. The Marathi actor does not shy away from experimenting with her looks and receives praises for the same. Recently, Manasi Naik’s Instagram followers got a glimpse of her look for the Smule Mirchi Music Awards Marathi 2021.

For the award night, Manasi chose to don a black Tommy Hilfiger dress. Along with the dress, she was also flaunting her wedding choora. She completed her look with a low side-parted ponytail and a pair of high heels. Along with the pictures, Manasi Naik added a quote by designer Tommy Hilfiger himself.

She wrote, “You want to look fashionable and put-together. Not like you hit every sales rack this season”. But more than the caption, Manasi Naik’s Instagram photoshoot location caught the attention of her fans. For the shoot, Manasi chose to click pictures in a well-lit public bathroom. Take a look at Manasi Naik’s Instagram photoshoot below.

As mentioned earlier, Manasi Naik’s fans took notice of the bathroom more than her look itself. One of the first few people to comment was Manasi Naik’s husband Pradeep Kharera. He simply commented, “Mrs. KHARERA” a heart and fire emoji. While a fan joked about how Manasi did not even leave the bathroom for pictures. Another fan called the Naik the “Marathi Aishwarya (Rai)”. Take a look at all of these comments on Manasi Naik’s Instagram shoot below.

Manasi Naik marries Pradeep Kharera

Manasi Kharera recently married her boyfriend Pradeep Kharera. The couple were dating for a while and have documented their relationship even on social media. For their wedding festivities, Manasi and Pradeep flew to Kharera’s hometown in Haryana. The Marathi actor shared plenty of pictures from their wedding and other pre-wedding rituals on social media. Take a look.

Image Credit: Manasi Naik Instagram

