Mani Ratnam Receives A Complaint By PETA After Horse Dies On The Sets Of 'Ponniyin Selvan'

The popular filmmaker Mani Ratnam recently faced a troublesome situation when a horse reportedly died on the set of his upcoming movie, Ponniyin Selvan. PETA India recently filed a complaint against the filmmaker for forcing exhausted horses to shoot until they drop dead.

According to a PTI report, a horse reportedly passed away on the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, after which they had to face a complaint from People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). It was further mentioned that the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has sought an inquiry in connection with the death of a horse allegedly during the shooting of historical drama Ponniyin Selvan.

Furthermore, a police official in Hyderabad on Thursday registered a case after a volunteer of PETA India, on 18 August filed a complaint against Mani Ratnam and the owner of the horse stating that a horse died during the shooting of the movie at a private land near a film studio on 11 August. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the management of production house 'Madras Talkies' and the owner of the horse under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act and IPC. The post-mortem was then conducted by a veterinarian whose report is still awaited. It all began when a whistle-blower complained to them of several horses being continuously used for hours at the film set due to which the animals were tired and dehydrated.

The AWBI wrote to the Hyderabad District Collector and the Telangana State Animal Welfare Board to conduct an inquiry into the death as the carcass of the horse was reportedly buried on the same ground.

PETA India Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta also released a statement, mentioning, “In the age of computer-generated imagery (CGI), production companies have no excuse for forcing exhausted horses to play at war until one of them drops dead.”

"Compassionate, forward-thinking filmmakers would never dream of hauling sensitive animals to a chaotic movie set and forcing them to ‘act’. PETA India is calling on director Mani Ratnam to cut the cruelty and switch to modern and humane CGI and other visual-effects technology," the PETA release stated.

