Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' To Cast Child Actor Sara Arjun In A Pivotal Role?

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan has been making headlines since the makers announced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's prominent role in the film. Now, another report has come forward. As mentioned by an entertainment portal, child actor Sara Arjun, also known as Baby Sara, will be seen playing as the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Baby Sara gained limelight after her breakthrough role as Nila Krishna in the film Deiva Thirumagal.

Baby Sara to join Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had revealed that her role in Ponniyin Selvan will have a negative tint. Apart from, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ponniyin Selvan cast ensemble will also include actors like Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ashwin Kakamanu, Mohan Raman, Aishwarya Lekshmi and many others. As per reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a double role in the film.

She will be playing both Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, and the role of Queen Mandakini Devi. Trisha Krishnan is expected to play Kundhavai Devi. The Mani Ratnam-directorial is based on a Tamil novel of the same name penned by Kalki. The film will narrate the story of the Chola kingdom. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies and has music is by AR Rahman. Singer Harini has also confirmed in an interview that she has rendered her voice for one of the songs in the film.

Reportedly, Ponniyin Selvan will be the first big Tamil film to resume shoot post lockdown. The cast and crew are waiting for the government to lift the travel ban. The film's major portions will be shot in Pune and Hyderabad by the end of this year. Currently, Ponniyin Selvan's team is addressing the opportunities of shooting the film with a minimal crew, following safety precautions. An official announcement is yet to be made.

In the recent past, Mani Ratnam revealed in his live Instagram session that the film will be made in two parts. The first part is currently under production. Ponniyin Selvan's release date is not yet announced but the film is slated to hit the theatres by early 2021. Some of Baby Sara's movies include hits like Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Jazbaa, Saand Ki Aankh, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and many others.

