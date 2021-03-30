Manju Warrier Shares Pictures As She Turns Muse For 'The Priest' Co-actor Mammootty

The highly-anticipated Mammootty starrer titled The Priest finally hit the theatres a few days ago on March 11, 2021. The film marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier in their career. Manju, who portrays the character of Susan in the horror mystery movie, recently took to her official Facebook handle and shared a few pictures of herself, clicked by none other than her Priest co-star Mammootty.

Manju Warrier's photos clicked by Mammootty

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier took to her official Instagram and Facebook handles earlier today and shared a few stunning pictures of herself. She became a muse for none other than South superstar Mammootty and captioned the post, "Photographed by none other than Malayalam Cinema's Ace Photographer MAMMOOKKA!!! This is TREASURE!!!! Thank you Mammookka! â¤ï¸

@mammootty @thepriest_film." Manju could be seen wearing a white striped shirt with an olive green vest and kept her hair open to complete the look.

Fan reactions on Manju Warrier's photos

The Aaraam Thampuran actor has around 1.6 million followers on the social networking site and her pictures clicked by Mammootty garnered close to 300k likes within a few hours of posting it. While some of her followers complimented her pictures and called her stunning, others were surprised by Mammootty's amazing photography skills. One person commented saying, "Wow ðŸ”¥never expected this talent from Mammokka ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜", another one wrote, "Lady Superstar ðŸ’ž."

More about Mammootty's latest film The Priest

The horror mystery film was scheduled for an August 2020 release but got delayed due to the pandemic. Helmed by debutant director Jofin T Chacko and bankrolled by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph under their production banners RD Illuminations and Anto Joseph Film Company, the plot revolves around Fr. Benedict, a priest with extraordinary skills to solve cold cases is in the trial of his new case.

Other than Mammootty and Manju, the flick stars Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, TG Ravi, and Ameya Mathew in pivotal roles. The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads, "A priest and a police officer are trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides. As their investigation closes in, they discover another crime with even farther-reaching consequences."

Image Credits: Manju Warrier Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.