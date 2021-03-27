Manju Warrier's 'Chathurmukham' Press Meet Photos Win Fans' Hearts

Manju Warrier attended the Chathurmukham press meet held on March 27, 2021. The actor was seen wearing a plain white button-up shirt and a pleated black skirt in her pictures shared on her social media handles. She wore a pair of white sneakers and a black smartwatch. The actor had styled her hair in a half-up style and a few of her fringes gathered around her forehead. She waved towards the audience in the photo. The picture gained all the love from fans who gave it more than 554k likes.

Fans quickly commented that she looked like a "school girl". Many even complimented her saying that she was "ageing backwards". Others left tons of hearts and heart-eyes emojis in her comment section. Fans poured their love by calling Manju Warrier "cute" and writing "Wow". One fan even called her "Lady Superstar".

Manju Warrier at Chathurmukham press meet:

Netizens react...

madam I have an doubt .. Is your age is getting down ??ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤” — Antony_raj87 (@antony_raj87) March 27, 2021

Lady superstar... — Anoop (@anoopms222) March 27, 2021

Cutiepie ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — SATHIESVARAN (@sathya3949) March 27, 2021

Stunning look mam..You have been ageing backwards ðŸ˜ƒ I'm sure workout would be the major reason behind this look ðŸ˜Š — Nani Sathish (@Nanisathish28) March 27, 2021

Beauty at best.. wowww — Sathish Chinnasamy (@sathishvgp) March 27, 2021

Manju Warrier's photos from the press meet also included Sunny Wayne. The two were pictured staring at each other in one picture and giggling together in the next one. Manju Warrier posted the details about the cast of Chathurmukham on March 25, 2021. Sunny Wayne and Alencier Ley Lopez along with Warrier are the three leads of the upcoming movie. Other cast members are Shyamaprasad, Niranjana Anoop, Srikant Murali, Babu Annur and Shaju K.S. among others. Manju Warrier plays the character of Tejaswini, Baba Annur plays her father.

The cast was revealed in a short clip which showed a phone ringing. The phone's screen eventually shatters as Sunny Wayne and Alencier Ley Lopez appear on the broken glass pieces and Manju appears in the hollow of the mobile screen. In her caption, Manju Warrier increased the suspense for the movie as she mentioned a fourth face who is supposed to be in the movie.

Chaturmukham is set to be a techno horror film in Mollywood. The movie will be helmed by Salil Menon, Salil V. and Ranjeet Kamala Sankar. Chaturmukham is bankrolled by Jiss and Justin Thomas. The screenplay is written by Anil Kurian and Abhayakumar while cinematography is handled by Abhinadhan Ramanujam. Dawn Vincent is the music director of the movie.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Manju Warrier Instagram)