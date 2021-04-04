Manju Warrier's 'How Old Are You?' & Other Women-centric Films That Challenge Stereotypes

Several Malayalam actors have been a part of some hard-hitting women-centric films. Actors like Manju Warrier, Lena, Isha Sharvani and more were seen portraying strong women in films. From Manju Warrier's How Old Are You to Lena's Oru Muthassi Gadha, here are some women-centric films that have challenged stereotypes in India.

Malayalam women-centric films

How Old Are You?

How Old Are You? is a family-centric film that features Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Kaniha, Lalu Alex and Amritha Anil. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Bobby Sanjay. After a break from films, the film marks Manju's comeback after 14 years in the industry. The plot revolves around Nirupama Rajeev, who is a clerk in a revenue department. She becomes a public figure from a common woman after she realises that she wants to change her life. Amongst all Manju Warrier's films, How Old Are You? is considered one of her best works. She even received a Filmfare awarded for best actor in the female category.

Oru Muthassi Gadha

Oru Muthassi Gadha is a comedy-drama film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The movie stars Rajini Chandy and Bhagyalakshmi in the lead roles along with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lena, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Rajeev Pillai, and Renji Panicker. The plot of the film revolves around two grandmothers, Leelamma and Sussamma. Sussamma tries her best to change the behaviour of her daughter Jenna's mother-in-law Leelamma. She does this by fulfilling her bucket list and together they manage to start a 'make a wish' group for elderly people.

Rani Padmini

Manju Warrier's films include yet another women-centric film titled Rani Padmini. The movie stars Manju Warrier and Rima Kallingal in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Rani and Padmini who meet each other in the Himalayas. The duo has a different background and decides to change their lives together The film is about their journey towards amative awakening.

5 Sundarikal

5 Sundarikal is a romantic anthology directed by Shyju Khalid, Sameer Thahir, Aashiq Abu, Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed. The anthology features an ensemble cast including Baby Anikha, Isha Sharvani, Kavya Madhavan, Reenu Mathews and Asmita Sood in lead roles in their respective films. The four films are titled Sethulakshmi, Isha, Gauri, Kullante Bharya and Aami. The anthology has some groundbreaking stories that support feminism. Take a look at the trailer here.

