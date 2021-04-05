Manju Warrier's New Look Captured By Actor Mammoothy Goes Viral; Watch

Manju Warrier has quite the list of anticipated movies this year and was recently seen in The Priest. She has shared several of her photographs from the movie, and the ones that have been shared by her in her recent Instagram post have been clicked by veteran actor and co-star Mammootty himself. Along with sharing these pictures, Manju made sure to credit the actor for these photos and expressed her excitement for having Mammotty turned into a photographer in these clicks.

Manju Warrier’s new look captured by Mammootty

After a long wait, Manju Warrier is all set to be seen performing on the screen in Chathur Mukham. She has been actively sharing her look in the film while promoting it on social media. However, the pictures shared by her in her recent post are the ones The Priest, which had released quite recently. Her co-actor in the film, Mammootty, has himself captured Manju Warrier’s sombre look in these pictures. Manju wrote in the caption of the post, “Photographed by none other than Malayalam Cinema's Ace Photographer MAMMOOKKA!!! This is TREASURE!!!! Thank you Mammookka! â¤ï¸”.

Fans took no time in sending their excited reactions in the comments section. They praised Mammootty for the pictures and also paid compliments to Manju’s look in the film. They also expressed their excitement about the fact that Mammootty had turned into a photographer for her. She has also previously shared some of the stills from the film on Instagram, which also feature Mammootty himself.

Image courtesy: Manju Warrier's Instagram comments

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the imposed lockdown, Manju Warrier was not seen performing on screen last year as her film projects got delayed. The Priest was her first film since the lockdown, after she was seen in Prathi Poovankozhi in 2019. While The Priest released rather recently, she has two other films that will be releasing back-to-back. Chathur Mukham, which is all set to release on April 8, on the other hand, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be releasing on May 13. She also has several other films that are currently under production, including Lalitham Sundaram, Padavettu, Jack and Jill and others.

