Manoj Manchu Pens 'thank You' Note For Birthday Wishes, Appreciates 'frontline Saviours'

Telugu actor Manoj Manchu took to his Instagram to thank his fans for the advance birthday wishes. The actor celebrated his 38th on May 20. Along with this, he also thanked the front line warriors for their work during the pandemic. He added that one's safety is in their own hands. While sharing the picture of the letter, he wrote in the caption, "Love you all and thanks for all the advanced Birthday Wishes #StayHomeStaySafe".

Manoj Manchu thanks fans and front line warriors for their service

In the letter, the actor wrote, “On the occasion of my birthday I would like to send out a lot of happiness and good thoughts and great health out to everyone who has been affected by this COVID. Would like to take this opportunity to thank all the front hand life saviours who are risking theirs and their family lives for protecting the world.”. Along with this, he announced that he will be helping 25,000 families by providing them with essentials. He further added, “We can only take care of this world by taking care of ourselves wear masks, sanitize regularly and stay physically active. This birthday I would like to do my bit of meeting few basic needs of people in the lockdown. My fans, friends and I want to spread happiness this birthday by providing few household essentials to 25,000 families and continue to do so.”

Concluding, he thanked his fans and wrote, “Stay happy, stay home, stay positive but not COVID positive. Love you all with all My heart and Soul.” The comment section is filled with wishes from his fans. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Manoj Manchu's Instagram post)

Manoj Manchu's latest news

The actor has been away from the screen for the past three years. He will be making his come back with the movie Aham Brahmasmi, directed by Srikanth N Reddy. The movie will be released pan-India and in five languages namely, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The movie will also feature Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead role. Earlier in 2020, the actor shared the first look of the movie's poster. Check it out.

Here comes the First look of our Pan Indian film #AhamBrahmasmi. #AB is all set to make some loud noise after the years of my absence on screen. Promising you some goosebumps with this crime, comedy & action packed film🔥#AhamBrahmasmiFirstLook #AhamBrahmasmiFL #ABFL pic.twitter.com/NcGj8HDs1n — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 4, 2020

IMAGE: Manoj Manchu's Instagram

