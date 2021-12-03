'Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea': Mohanlal Starrer's Box Office Collections On Day 1

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea had become one of the first films to bag a National Award before its release. The film has finally hit the theatres, but the reviews by netizens were mixed.

The film, however, has performed decently on opening day. In UAE, the film even established a record becoming the first Malayalam film to earn close to Rs 3 crore on opening day. This is after the makers claimed that it had become the first film to hit the Rs 100-crore mark on the basis of just the pre-release bookings.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea box office; Mohanlal-starrer takes decent start

Marakkar earned Rs 2.98 crore at the UAE box office on Day 1, as per a tweet by entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. He stated that with 368 shows and 35,879 admits, it had taken the best opening for a Malayalam film.

Just some days ago, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Malayalam film Kurup was reported to have collected Rs 2.4 crore at the UAE box office. However, Marakkar has crossed that.

As far as the performance of Marakkar in India is concerned, there are unconfirmed reports. Some reports have pegged the Day 1 collection at around Rs 6.50 crore in the country. However, there is no official statement regarding the collections.

The makers had shared earlier that it had become the first film to hit the Rs 100-crore mark through bookings across the world alone. The collections could be achieved through the film releasing on 4100 screens across the world and 16,000 shows every day.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea traces the story of the 16th-century admiral Kunjali Marakkar, who had fought against the Portuguese invasion for the Zamorins. Mohanlal plays the titular character.

The film has been directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. He has also penned the screenplay of the movie. Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are working together on a film for the 46th time. Their children, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan respectively, too are starring in the film.

Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu were some of the other members of the cast.