Marathi Actor Bhalchandra Kulkarni Passes Away At His Residence In Kolhapur

Popular Marathi actor Bhalchandra Kulkarni passed away. He breathed his last at his residence in Kolhapur. He was 88. The veteran actor starred in more than 250 films, including Hindi titles like Raavan (1984) and Sutradhar (1986). The actor’s most notable roles were in the films Songadya, Thirthrath, Pahrak, Asala Navara Nako Gun Bai, Pinjra and Bombay Cha Jawai. Kulkarni's death was mourned by film industry colleagues and Maharashtra politicians on social media.

The 88-year-old actor complained of breathlessness a few days ago and was rushed to the hospital. Upon admission, his health showed signs of improvement and he was discharged from the hospital on Friday, March 17. On Saturday, Kulkarni's health deteriorated again and he died in the morning.

Kulkarni's acting career was four-decade-long. Before entering the entertainment industry, he worked as a teacher. He was also a stage artist and participated in Gavran Meva in 1965. The play was directed by famous lyricist Jagdish Khebudkar. Kulkarni was best known for his supporting roles in Marathi movies.

Apart from acting, Kulkarni is also credited as writer in the Marathi film industry. From the last few years, the actor had distanced himself from showbiz. Due to his age and health, Kulkarni was not pursuing acting offers. He was recently bestowed with a lifetime achievement award from Brand Kolhapur.