Mark Antony Box Office Collection Day 7: Vishal's Film Holds Steady, Nears ₹50 Crore Mark

Mark Antony is one of those titles this year that has turned out to be a sleeper hit. After films such as Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran and Anand Deverakonda’s Baby became hits by holding steady at the box office, Mark Antony is next on this list. Featuring SJ Suryah and Vishal Krishna, Mark Antony has performed well in its first week in India and worldwide.

2 things you need to know

It also features an artificial rendition of the late Tamil actress Silk Smitha.

Mark Antony is based around themes of time travel and the gangster code.

Mark Antony holds steady at box office

Mark Antony’s seventh-day collection ahead of its second weekend turned out to be Rs 3.1 crore. This comes after the film has been witnessing some decline due to the weekdays. Initially, opening with Rs 8.5 crore in India, Mark Antony enjoyed its peak with Rs 10.4 crore on Sunday, its third day. The daily collection have only dropped since then, with Thursday’s figure recording a drop of 8.82% over its Wednesday figure of Rs 3.4 crore.

(Vishal Krishna and SJ Suryah in a poster for Mark Antony | Image: IMDb)

Now, Mark Antony stands with a total of Rs 46.85 crore nett in India. Most of its collection has come from Tamil Nadu, where the film has made Rs 40.95 crore. Meanwhile, the film has managed to perform decently in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana box office, scoring Rs 5.9 crore so far. Globally, the film has made Rs 66.4 crore in seven days.

More about Mark Antony

The film has the making of a gangster drama, with the theme of time travel and revenge tropes. It shows how Vishal and SJ Suryah’s characters are part of a gang that follows a strong code of discipline, particularly when it comes to ladies. After the time machine is invented, Mark ends up going to the past to kill his father Antony. He also encounters young actress Silk Smitha, which is something that has aroused controversy as many accused the makers of using deepfake technology.