Mark Antony: Makeup Artist Reveals Truth Behind Silk Smitha's Appearance In Trailer

Vishal and SJ Suryah are currently gearing up for their next theatrical release, Mark Antony. The film, which is eyeing a mid-September release, recently released its trailer. Besides the intriguing storyline which features gangster bravado and the concept of time travel, what also caught the audience's attention was the brief appearance made by 'Silk Smitha'.

3 things you need to know

Mark Antony will be released in theatres on September 15.

The film belongs to the science-fiction adventure genre with added themes of gangsterdom.

There has been recent buzz about the 'Silk Smitha' segment of the trailer being AI-generated.

Mark Antony makeup artist provides clarification on Silk Smitha's appearance

Makeup artist Krishna Venu Babu, who was involved in the film, has come out with a clarification on the late Silk Smitha's presence in the trailer. While many were of the opinion that the Silk Smitha spotting was AI-generated, Babu clarified that it was actually an actor and social media influencer by the name of Vishnu Priya Gandhi. One of Gandhi's USPs for her social media presence has been her striking resemblance to the late actress.

Both Vishal and SJ Suryah play double roles in the film. The primary plot revolves around a gangster - Mark Antony - being brought back from the dead. The film also features Ritu Varma and Abhinaya as the female leads with Sunil and Selvaraghavan playing key roles.

Ajith Kumar was instrumental in SJ Suryah landing Mark Antony

SJ Suryah revealed how he had initially turned down Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony's director, from featuring in his initial vision for the film, believing it to be a little too much like Hollywood. Ajith Kumar reportedly had the same take on the film and had been the one to suggest SJ Suryah's name for the project to director Adhik Ravichandran. SJ Suryah said, "Ajith sir told Adhik sir about me. After that, he went to Vishal sir and worked it out.” The trailer for the film was released by Karthi and Rana Daggubati on September 3 - the film will be released in theatres on September 15.