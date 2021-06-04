Mark Wahlberg's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess The Movies Of The Actor Based On These Plots?

Mark Wahlberg is an American actor, producer, and former rapper. Apart from giving several critically acclaimed acting performances, the actor has also had a brief music career. He was known by his former stage name Marky Mark from his career with the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, with whom he released the albums like Music for the People (1991) and You Gotta Believe (1992). Mark Wahlberg received critical appreciation for his performance as Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights. The actor is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. On the occasion of Mark Wahlberg's birthday take a quiz and guess the name of the movie based on the plot.

Mark Wahlberg's quiz: Can you guess his movies based on its plot?

1. Back when sex was safe, satisfaction was a business and business was booming, an impractical porn producer seeks to raise his craft to art when he discovers a hot young talent

A. Boogie Nights

B. Three Kings

C. The Corruptor

D. The Perfect Storm

2. In the outcome of the Persian Gulf War, four soldiers set out to steal gold that was stolen from Kuwait, but they discover people who frantically need their help

A. Boogie Nights

B. Three Kings

C. The Corruptor

D. The Perfect Storm

3. After being double-crossed and left for dead in Italy, Charlie Croker and his team plan an extravagant gold heist against their former ally

A. The Perfect Storm

B. The Corruptor

C. The Italian Job

D. Four Brothers

4. Based on the true story of Vince Papale, a 30-year-old bartender from South Philadelphia who subdued his long odds to play for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles in 1976

A. Invincible

B. The Corruptor

C. The Italian Job

D. Four Brothers

5. A marksman living in exile is persuaded back into action after learning of a plot to kill the President. After being double-crossed for the attempt and on the run, he sets out for the real killer and the truth

A. We Own the Night

B. Shooter

C. The Italian Job

D. Invincible

6. Based on the story of Micky Ward, an aspiring boxer who tries to evade the shadow of his more famous but troubled older boxing brother and get his own chance at greatness

A. We Own the Night

B. Shooter

C. The Italian Job

D. The Fighter

7. John Bennett, a man whose childhood wish of bringing his teddy bear to life came true, now must choose between keeping the relationship with the bear, Ted, or his girlfriend

A. The Fighter

B. Shooter

C. Ted

D. The Italian Job

8. Marcus Luttrell and his team set out on a mission to capture or kill infamous Taliban leader Ahmad Shah, in late June 2005. Marcus and his team are left to fight for their lives in one of the most courageous efforts of modern combat

A. Shooter

B. Lone Survivor

C. The Gambler

D. Deepwater Horizon

9. Literature professor and gambler Jim Bennett's debt induces him to borrow money from his mother and a loan shark. Further hampering his situation, is his relationship with one of his students. Will Bennett risk his life for a second chance?

A. Shooter

B. Lone Survivor

C. The Gambler

D. Deepwater Horizon

10. A movie adaptation of the disaster in April 2010, when the offshore drilling rig called the Deepwater Horizon erupted, resulting in the worst oil spill in American history

A. Shooter

B. Lone Survivor

C. The Gambler

D. Deepwater Horizon

Answers

1. Boogie Nights

2. Three Kings

3. The Italian Job

4. Invincible

5. Shooter

6. The Fighter

7. Ted

8. Lone Survivor

9. The Gambler

10. Deepwater Horizon

IMAGE: MARK WAHLBERG'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.