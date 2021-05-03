Meghana Raj And Chiranjeevi Sarja's Marriage Date: DYK The Couple Had 2 Weddings?

The south Indian power couple Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja had the most lavish wedding with not just one but two ceremonies in Hindu as well as Christian rituals. Dandam Dashagunam actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife were expecting their first child when the actor met with an unfortunate demise due to a cardiac arrest. As the time around the couple's wedding anniversary approaches, find out about Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's marriage date here.

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's marriage date

According to the reports from DNA, the couple knew each other for more than 10 years before tying the knot. They decided to marry each other and held two different rituals for their wedding. Meghana Raj's marriage date with Chiranjeevi Sarja as per Christian ritual was on April 29, 2018. On the other hand, they tied the knot as per Hindu ritual on May 2, in the same year.

The couple was married for over two years as the late actor died on the 7th of June in 2020. At the time of Chiranjeevi's death, the couple was expecting their first child. Meghana gave birth to a baby boy on October 22, 2020. The actress uses her social media platform to share several memories of her late husband and updates her fans on her personal life.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj wedding photos photos

The actress shared multiple pictures of her wedding with her late husband. The actress shared pictures of their traditional Hindu wedding as well as a Christian wedding on her Instagram. In one post, she shared a video compilation of their wedding ceremony in church where the actress donned a beautiful white wedding dress and the actor looked sharp in a black tux. The actress also shared pictures with her family and parents.

Meghana Raj also shared pictures of her engagement ceremony and revealed the date of their engagement as October 22. Recently, the actress shared a throwback picture of her late husband and captioned the post as 'I love you! Come back' (sic). Check out Meghana Raj's wedding photos here:

Promo Pic Credit: Meghana Raj IG