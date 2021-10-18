Meghana Raj Announces Comeback With Thriller Film On Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's Birthday

Kannada actor Meghana Raj Sarja, on Sunday, took to her official Instagram handle and announced her return to films on the birth anniversary of her late husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. She revealed that she will make her comeback with a thriller, which she will produce along with director Pannaga Bharana, who was a close friend of her husband. Sharing a pair of pictures, debutant Vishal will be helming the upcoming film.

Meghana Raj to make a comeback with a thriller drama

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Meghana Raj dropped some pictures featuring herself, Pannaga Bharana and Vishal. Sharing the snaps, she wrote, 'No other day could have been better, no other team could have been better… ITS UR BIRTHDAY, ITS OUR DREAM … This is for YOU CHIRU! If not for Panna i dont know if i wld have even thought about this.. im truly home now… Its OFFICIAL… CAMERA… ROLLING… ACTION!' As soon as the joyful news was shared, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement. Several of them dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Producer Bharana also penned a heartfelt note while announcing Meghana's comeback. He wrote, 'Dear Chiru on ur birth anniversary here i am gifting you one of the dream that we saw together – Producing a film – the journey got even more meaningful having Meg playing the lead… Everyone’s been generous and supporting… you be the force in making the ends meet… U will always be our reason to celebrate.'

Meghana often reminisces about her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. Earlier, the actor thrilled her fans as she shared a mesmerising photo of her dressed in an ethnic ensemble. She was seen standing besides her late husband's portrait. As for the caption, she wrote, 'Can stare for all eternity… I LOVE YOU… let the celebrations begin! Thanks again Priyanka, Madhura and Bindu Reddy for convincing me to take up this shoot!'

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. Meghana was five months pregnant with their first child at the time. The actor welcomed a baby boy, Raayan Raj Sarja, in October 2020.

Image: Instagram/@megsraj