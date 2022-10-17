Meghana Raj Emotional On Chiranjeevi Sarja's 41st Birth Anniversary; 'the Reason I...'

On Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s 41st birth anniversary, his wife and popular actor Meghana Raj penned an emotional note while remembering him on the special day. The actor shared a throwback picture with her late husband while recalling their strong bond.

For those unknown, the popular actor, who is best known for his work in Kannada cinema, breathed his last on June 7, 2020, following a massive cardiac arrest. The untimely demise of her husband has left Meghana Raj completely shattered, but the actress has been staying strong for their little son, Raayan.

Meghana Raj remembers husband on his 41st birth anniversary

Meghana shared a throwback picture which seems to be from their wedding function as the two stars looked at each other with admiration. The actor, while missing her husband on the special occasion, wrote, “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one … not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU…. I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja.” Meghana Raj’s birthday message for her late husband is now receiving so much love from both their industry friends and colleagues.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Kannada cinema. The award was accepted by Meghana who got emotional on the stage while speaking about how the late actor wanted to achieve the feat.

Meghana even shared a picture while holding the award and posing in front of the Vayuputra star's portrait. In her acceptance speech, the actor revealed that Chiranjeevi Sarja always aspired to win the award. She also expressed that his soul will now rest in peace as she finally received the award on his behalf. Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married in a Christian ceremony on April 30, 2018. The couple then tied the nuptial knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on May 2.