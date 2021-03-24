Meghana Raj's Sweet Video For Birthday Boy Aayush Koshy Gets All The Love From Fans

Meghana Raj took to her Instagram handle on March 23, 2021, to wish Aayush Koshy on his birthday. She posted an Instagram Reels video with their childhood pics together as the tune of Happy Birthday played in the background. She called Aayush her baby boy in the Instagram post.

The first image showed a young Aayush with his hair tied in two pigtails with a pair of red elastic bands. In the next two pictures, a younger Meghana Raj was seen holding Aayush in her arms as they posed for a photo. The video ended with a more recent picture of Aayush Koshy with a beard and long hair. Koshy replied to the video in the comments section. He giggled and said that he found the video and thanked Meghana by calling her "Magizz".

Meghana Raj's throwback post on Aayush Koshy's birthday

Aayush Koshy responds to Meghana's sweet birthday wish

Netizens too reacted in the comment section with wishes for the birthday boy. They also added cake emojis and heart emojis for him. Others complimented the video calling it "beautiful". The post has already received more than 38,000 likes and has been viewed more than 383,000 times. Aayush Koshy's video is Meghana Raj's first Instagram Reels video.

Meghana Raj has taken to her Instagram handle several times to appreciate the people in her life. On March 23, 2021, the actor had written a lengthy post appreciating her gynaecologist Dr Madhuri Sumanth. She called the doctor her elder sister, best friend and family in the post. She had credited the doctor for taking good care of her during and after her pregnancy. In the post, she also thanked the staff of Aksha Hospital where she had been admitted for delivering her baby.

Meghana Raj's heartfelt note to her doctor

Meghana Raj had given birth to her son whom she lovingly calls, Junior C, on October 22, 2020. She had her baby with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. Chiranjeevi was a star in the Sandalwood industry. He passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest.

She introduced Junior C to the world in an IGTV post on her official Instagram handle. She shared with the world that the date October 22 was auspicious for them as the couple were engaged to get married on the same date. She called their baby "Our Simba" in the video and the caption.

Meghana Raj introduces Jr C to the world

