Mersal Filmmaker Atlee, Wife Priya Mohan Welcome Baby Boy; See Photo

Bigil filmmaker Atlee and his actor-wife Priya Mohan welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday. The filmmaker took to social media to share this news with his fans and well-wishers. Atlee shared an adorable photo from their pregnancy photoshoot.

In the picture, Atlee and his wife can be seen lying on a bed and holding cute pair of baby shoes.

His tweet read, "They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this. And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

They were right 😍 There’s no feeling in the world like this ♥️

And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today!



Grateful. Happy. Blessed. 🤗♥️🙏🏼@priyaatlee pic.twitter.com/jCEIHSxlKB — atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 31, 2023

In another tweet, Atlee shared a beautiful video which featured him and his wife Priya Mohan. The video also featured screenshots of the many wishes the couple received on social media upon the arrival of their son.

The video ended with the text, "Little boy, we loved you from the very start, you stole our breath, embraced our hearts. Our life together has just began, you're a part of us, cute little one. Welcome more."

Six weeks ago, the couple in a joint Instagram post announced their pregnancy by sharing a couple of pictures. Their caption read, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love."

Atlee married Priya Mohan in 2014

In 2014, Atlee married Singam actor Priya Mohan after years of love. The couple together started their own production house, A for Apple Production. Atlee and Priya Mohan successfully produced two films under their banner.

More about Atlee

Filmmaker Atlee is known for his hit films Mersal and Bigil, both starring actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The filmmaker will be soon marking his Bollywood debut with one of Bollywood's biggest stars as the film's lead.