'Metti Oli' Actor Uma Maheshwari Passes Away At 40; Co-star Shares News

Tamil serial actor Uma Maheshwari reportedly passed away on Sunday, 17th October 2021. She was 40.

The artist was known for her role in the hit Tamil TV show, Metti Oli. Uma Maheshwari had essayed the character of Vijaylakshmi a.k.a. Viji in the serial.

The incident took place on Sunday morning. As per reports, her co-star Gayathri Shastry shared the news on social media. She essayed the character of Saroja a.k.a. "Saro" in Meeti Oli. She took to her official Instagram handle and wrote,

'With a very heavy heart I wish to inform that Uma Maheswari has left us to grieve and moved forward to her heavenly abodde. I pray she finds her peace there. Miss u my dear.... Om Shanti"

How did Uma Maheshwari die?

There is still no clarity on the cause of her death. However, it is being said that she was facing some health issues. She was undergoing treatment for the past few days.

Uma Maheshwari's acting career

Uma Maheshwari had played the role of the wife of one of the protagonists, Gopi in Meeti Oli. The Tamil serial was extremely popular and had aired from 2002 to 2005. As per reports, the serial had run for over 800 episodes on Sun TV.

The serial was popular for the title track Ammi Ammi Ammi Mithithu as well. The show was once again telecast during the COVID-19 lockdown due to its popularity.

The show had been helmed by Thirumurugan and also starred Delhi Kumar, Kaveri, Vanaja, Revathi Priya, J Venkateshan, Chetan, Raj Kanth, and Thirumrugan himself.

She also starred in serials like Oru Kadhaiyin Kadhai, and Manjal Magimai. As per reports, Maheshwari used to live in the forest area of Chennai.

Not just serials, she also featured in films too. Her film appearances were in the 2002 Malayalam film, Ee Bhargavi Nilayam, Vetri Kodi Kattu (2000), Unnai Ninaithu'(2002), and Alli Arjuna (2002). She reportedly stayed away from the industry after her marriage. She is survived by her husband Murugan, who is a veterinarian

