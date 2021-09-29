Mike Tyson To Get Paid More Than Lead Actor Vijay Deverakonda In Upcoming 'Liger'?

The internet was set ablaze as the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming action flick Liger announced that legendary boxer Mike Tyson would be making a special appearance in the film. With the buzz showing no signs of slowing down, it has only intensified with fans now speculating the amount charged by the boxer to appear in the film. The duo is expected to lock horns in the film hinting at the major showdown between the two boxers in the film.

Was Mike Tyson offered more than Vijay Deverakonda?

Director Puri Jagannadh’s pan-Indian film Liger will star actor Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer and is set to have legendary former American professional boxer Mike Tyson in a special appearance. While some fans are eager to know about Tyson's role, reports from Bollywood Life reveal that the veteran boxer was offered more than the lead actor to have a special appearance in the movie.

According to the report, the former professional boxer is getting paid more than Deverakonda's remuneration, however, the amount was not revealed. Describing Tyson as a 'Legend'. the makers did not have any qualms about paying the former boxer what he had charged even though it is a small role. Appearing thriller to have the legendary boxer in their film, Deverakonda and the makers are thrilled to pay the amount. With the aim of delivering a 'phenomenal experience' to the audience, the makers are making sure to leave no stone unturned in the making of the film.

More on Liger

The news on Mike Tyson's special appearance in Liger was delivered by Vijay Deverakonda via his Instagram as he wrote, ''#NamasteTYSON #Liger. We promised you Madness!. We are just getting started. For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – LIGER. The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing. The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time!. IRON MIKE TYSON.''

Apart from Vijay and Mike Tyson, actors Ananta Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy are set to play significant roles in the film. With no official release date announced, the movie will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Image: Twitter/@HTshowbiz/AP