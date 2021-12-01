'Minnal Murali' New Trailer Out, Tovino Thomas Claims It'll Be An 'electrifying Watch'

As Tovino Thomas gears up for the release of his superhero film Minnal Murali, he shared a new trailer of the movie. The second trailer of the movie was quite different from the first one that was released last month. The new trailer gave audiences a glimpse at the dark side of the movie's story compared to the first one that was light-hearted.

Minnal Murali's new trailer is out now

The new trailer of the superhero film sets a dark and ominous tone for the movie as it features the destruction left behind by the antagonist. The trailer goes on to show the villagers trying to flee from the village and Minnal trying to save his town from destruction. Sharing the trailer of the movie, Tovino wrote, "Double the speed, double the thrill, double the trailers! It’s going to be an electrifying watch on the 24th of December !! #MinnalMurali[sic]."

The movie follows the story of Jaison (Tovino) who is a tailor and gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. The movie chronicles his journey as he transforms into the superhero that his village needs and fights unexpected foes. Minnal Murali will become the first-ever superhero movie produced by the Malayalam film industry.

The film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film was set for a theatrical release in late-2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic. In September 2021, the makers announced that the film will be released directly through the streaming platform Netflix on December 24, 2021. The film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi languages.

Tovino, earlier while speaking to ANI opened about his upcoming role and said, "I've been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali. I've learnt a lot and I'm grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do."

(Image: Twitter/@ttovino)