'Minnal Murali' Star Tovino Thomas Meets MS Dhoni, Says He's A Great Role Model For All

'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas recently met former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and called him a great role model for all. The actor, on Monday, shared a picture of himself with Dhoni on his Instagram handle and shared his experience of meeting him in a long caption.

In the picture, both Tovino Thomas and MS Dhoni can be seen twinning in black and posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Thomas wrote: "Time spent "Cool". Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen - cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person."

He added, "We had great conversations and there was this typical ease with which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey MS Dhoni."

Tovino's post was soon flooded with comments from his fans. One of them wrote, "Minnal Murali with our Super hero." Another user commented, "Two legends."

Check out Tovino Thomas' Instagram post below:

When did Tovino meet Dhoni?

MS Dhoni visited Kerala's Bekal, on Saturday, to release the autobiography of Professor K K Abdul Gaffar, who is a noted techno-educationalist. The event was also attended by Tovino Thomas and other dignitaries. Dhoni reportedly presented a copy of the autobiography, Njaan Sakshi, to Tovino.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas who won many hearts with his performance in the Malayalam superhero movie 'Minnal Murali', will be soon seen in filmmaker Jithin Lal's film 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam.'

Tovino will reportedly be seen in a triple role in the film. 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi and Basil Joseph in the lead roles.