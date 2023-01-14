MM Keeravani Reveals Steven Spielberg Liked RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu'; 'Couldn't Believe...'

MM Keeravani recently had a fanboy moment when he met 'The Fabelmans' director Steven Spielberg. The 'Naatu Naatu' music director, who attended a party hosted by Universal marking the beginning of Oscars voting on Saturday, shared a few photos of himself from the event that also featured Spielberg.

In one of his Tweets, Keeravani shared a glimpse from his meet-and-greet session with Spielberg and revealed that the filmmaker liked the 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu.'

His Tweet read, "And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu."

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

In another Tweet, the music director referred to Steven Spielberg as 'God'. His Tweet read, "Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything."

Keeravani's pictures also included 'RRR' filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/Erz1jALZ8m — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

MM Keeravni wins Golden Globes for 'Naatu Naatu'

On January 11, India woke up to one of the happiest news as MM Keeravani bagged the Golden Globe Award for 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu.' It was the first time when an Asian song won the award in history.

MM Keeravani was accompanied by 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and his wife Srivalli. The team jumped in excitement as Jenna Ortega announced 'Naatu Naatu' as the winner for Best Original Music.

MM Keeravani's speech from the event too went viral on social media. He thanked SS Rajamouli for the opportunity and his wife Srivalli for her support.

'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' is shortlisted for Oscars. The film too made it to Oscars contender list. The nominations for Oscars will be announced on January 24. The event will take place on March 12.



