Mohan Babu's Net Worth, Family And Other Details About The Veteran Telugu Actor

Mohan Babu is an actor and producer well known for his work in the Telugu film industry. He has acted in over 500 feature films in the lead, supporting and a variety of other special appearances. He is well known for his performance in Pedarayudu (1995), for which he received Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. He also won the CineMAA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the S.S Rajamouli film Yamadonga (2007).

In his career spanning more than 40 years, the actor has become prominent for starring in a variety of villainous roles in films like Alluri Seetharama Raju (1974), Swargam Narakam (1975), Gorantha Deepam (1978). Read on to know more about Mohan Babu's net worth, his family and other latest updates below.

About Mohan Babu's Net Worth

According to Idolcelebs.com, Mohan Babu's net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 1.45 crore ($2million) in 2021. He has assets that involve his production companies such as Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures, 24 Frames Factory and Manchu Entertainment. He is also the founder of Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust, which was established in 1993, and is located in Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh. He also has a car collection which includes an Audi Q7 and Toyota Fortuner among others.

About Mohan Babu's family

Mohan Babu is the son of Manchu Narayanaswamy Naidu and Manchu Lakshmamma. He has brothers named Manchu Ramachandra Chowdhary and Manchu Krishna and a sister named Vijaya. Mohan Babu was married to Vidya Devi with whom he has a son Manchu Vishnu and a daughter Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna – both are accomplished actors in the South film industry. After Vidya's death, Mohan married her sister, Nirmala Devi, with whom he has a son Manchu Manoj, also an actor.

Mohan Babu's latest film updates

Mohan Babu was recently seen in the Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru (2020), which released on Amazon Prime Video to critical acclaim. He launched the upcoming Telugu film Son of India (2021), directed by Diamond Ratnababu and produced by Vishnu Manchu. The film's screenplay is also written by Mohan Babu. Though not announced officially, Mohan Babu declared that his next films would be the ambitious mythological film Ravana Brahma and the historical film Bhakta Kannappa. More updates about these films are awaited.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.