Mohanlal And Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham' Teaser 2 Out; WATCH

Director Priyadarshan’s magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is one of the highly-anticipated films. The historical drama has been delayed by two years in the hope of having a theatrical release. Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea starring Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role has set high expectations among the audience ever since it was announced. Ahead of its grand release on December 2, the makers have now unveiled the much-awaited second teaser of the film.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham second teaser released

The teaser clip is every bit intriguing as it gives a glimpse of an intense fight sequence with Mohanlal. In the clip, Keerthy Suresh flaunts her powerful and royal avatar and she manages to steal the show. Even though there are no dialogues, the teaser looks quite impactful. The background music in the Marakkar teaser is the icing on the cake.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Mukesh, and more. The film was all set to release on August 12 this year, however, was postponed owing to the prevailing conditions of the Coronavirus pandemic. Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Mohammad Ali aka Kunajali Parakkar IV. Along with Mohanlal, the film boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhudeva, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal.

The film has bagged three awards at the 67th National Film Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. According to various reports, the film is made on the budget of Rs 100 crore and it is said to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

While announcing the release date on his verified Instagram handle, Mohanlal wrote, "It’s time to break the seal of that stunning surprise and we can’t contain the joy! You are about to experience one of the most marvellous visual treats in all its glory, from the place where its dashing frames deserve to be indulged in! The much-awaited 'Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham' to be released in Theatres worldwide on the 2nd of December, 2021!"

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal