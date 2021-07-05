Mohanlal Announces New Movie '12th MAN' With Director Jeethu Joseph; Unveils First Poster

Mohanlal is all set to appear in the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial film, 12th Man who also directed his other popular movie, Drishyam. The actor shared this piece of news with all his fans through social media by dropping in the first poster of the film. Mohanlal’s movie announcement left all the fans amazed and received several reactions of how they will be looking forward to Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s collaboration yet again.



Mohanlal announces new movie, 12th Man with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph

Taking to Twitter, actor Mohanlal uncovered the first poster of his movie that depicted a secretive picture of the actor with a huge bungalow in front. In the caption, the actor stated how he was happy to announce his upcoming movie, 12th Man that will be directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Ashirvad Cinemas. The poster also gave a glimpse of other cast and crew members of the movie.

All the fans were delighted after seeing Mohanlal’s tweet online and responded to it by stating how they were eagerly waiting for the movie. Many of them also recalled Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s successful collaboration in the film, Drishyam and Drishyam 2 and stated how this too would be a blockbuster. One of the fans also referred to the actor-director trio as the ‘brand combo’ after they worked together in Drishyam while another one encouraged the team by stating how it was time to hit another achievement. Take a look at some of the reactions by fans to Mohanlal’s movie announcement.

The name of the director and Actor is ringing the death bell for Haters 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/9oj65vYDIX — Ettante Pilleru (@PilleruEttante) July 5, 2021

Mohanlal’s movies

Apart from Mohanlal’s new movie, 12th Man, the actor also has a bag full of other movies that are yet to be released. He will be seen in a Malayalam historical epic war film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, written and directed by Priyadarshan. The actor is also gearing up for B. Unnikrishnan’s Aaraattu in which he will be seen alongside actors namely Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Sai Kumar and others. Mohanlal will also be featuring in yet another movie by Jeethu Joseph named Ram that is expected to be released this year. Mohanlal will also be making his directorial debut with the film Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham in which he will be playing the lead role. Other than these, he is filming for Bro Daddy and L2: Empuraan that is being directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

IMAGE: MOHANLAL'S INSTAGRAM, JEETHU JOSEPH'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.