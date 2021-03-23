Mohanlal Dedicates National Awards For 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' To Indian Navy

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, won the Best Feature Film award, Best Special Effects award and Best Costume award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, which took place in Delhi on March 22, 2021. As the cast and crew of the film are busy celebrating their success, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a post on his Instagram handle dedicating the win at the National Film Awards to the Indian Navy and their "glory". The actor shared a few photos of himself with the cast and crew where Mohanlal can be seen cutting a cake.

Mohanlal shared the photos with the caption, "Hearty congratulations to all the National Award winners. Happy and elated to hear the fantastic news…. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar – Lion of the Arabian Sea) has bagged the National Award for best feature film. My Congratulations to Team Marakkar and the Captain of the ship priyadarshan for this honour. My sincere thanks also to all who supported us on this labour of love. I join Aashirvad Cinemas in celebrating this award and dedicate it to the glory of the Indian Navy". Take a look at Mohanlal's post below.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan also shared a two-part tweet about the movie's win as his son Siddharth Priyadarshan won the award for 'Best Special Effects'. The filmmaker shared the news in a tweet talking about his proud father moment as he was able to see his son get recognized and appreciated in his chosen line of work. He dedicated the award to all fathers who hope to see their children achieve similar success. Take a look at the tweets shared below.

It is an affectionately proud moment for any father to see his children getting recognised for excellence in their chosen field of activity. 1/2 — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) March 22, 2021

Dedicating this overwhelming moment to all such fathers out there in the world aspiring to see their children being succesful and happy. Thanks @Mohanlal, @antonypbvr, Team Marakkar and to all those who supported me . 2/2#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) March 22, 2021

Indian actor Suniel Shetty, who played a significant role in the film, also shared a post on his Instagram handle with a poster of the film. The actor shared the post with the caption, "Super proud to be a part of this National award winning film... my very first, Thank you @priyadarshandir @Mohanlal and the entire team of #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham Big big congratulations to my baby, Chandu, Sidharth Priyadarshan for winning the award for the Best VFX. Once again congratulations Team @MarakkarMovie!!!". Take a look at the post below.

