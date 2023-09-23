Mohanlal, MS Dhoni Unite For Shoot In Viral Photos

Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of his next ambitious venture, Malaikottai Vaaliban. MS Dhoni on the other hand, recently returned from his vacation to the United States. The two have been photographed together on the sets of what is presumably an ad shoot.

Besides Malaikottai Vaaliban, Mohanlal is also working on the pan-India project Vrushubha which will notably mark Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut.

Mohanlal currently has seven projects in the pipeline. They are at various stages of development.

Mohanlal and MS Dhoni unite for a shoot

Mollywood acting heavyweight Mohanlal and ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni were recently photographed together on the sets of an ad shoot. Several pictures of the two have been doing the rounds of social media. While in one picture the two notable personalities could be seen preparing for their shots, the other saw them posing alongside costume designer Jishadh Shamsudeen.

MS Dhoni with Mohanlal for an Ad shoot. pic.twitter.com/Ypy5eV4cgT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2023

(MS Dhoni, Jishadh Shamsudeen and Mohanlal, photographed together | Image: @saloon_kada/X)



In one picture, Mohanlal could be seen dressed in a veshthi and teal kurta while MS Dhoni donned a more casual look in a red polo shirt and cream-coloured pants. Both seemed to be preoccupied with giving their respective shots. The other picture featured MS Dhoni and Mohanlal standing on either side of costume designer Shamsudeen. Details on what product or service the two are shooting an advertisement for are yet to be known.

What have MS Dhoni and Mohanlal been up to?

MS Dhoni's trip to the United States saw the cricketing legend attend the US Open, namely, the men's single quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. He followed this up with a friendly game of golf with the former president of the United States Donald Trump.

As for Mohanlal, the veteran actor currently has seven projects in the pipeline. Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure and Malaikottai Vaaliban, all projects featuring the actor, are currently in post-production. While the actor is still filming for Neru and Vrushubha, Empuraan is currently in pre-production. Additionally, while Mohanlal has completed filming for Ram: Part 1, Ram: Part 2 stands delayed.