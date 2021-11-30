Mohanlal Opens Up About 46th Collab With Priyadarshan On 'Marakkar' Ahead Of Release

The film industry is buzzing with anticipation as the release date of megastar Mohanlal's magnum opus Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is inching closer. Set to release on December 2, female lead Keerthy Suresh unveiled the vision behind the ethnic looks of her character, Aarcha, which drew inspiration from the famous painter Raja Ravi Varma's paintings. Now, veteran actor Mohanlal opened up about working with director Priyadarshan.

Mohanlal on collaboration with Priyadarshan in Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

In an interview with Gulf News, the 61-year-old actor got candid about working with celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan on the upcoming 16th century period saga. The veteran actor believed that he, in partnership with Priyadarshan, was setting 'an example of how certain combination clicks right away'. Affectionately calling the director 'Priyan', Mohanlal admitted being extremely close to him.

Additionally, he also gave an insight into his professional relationship with the director by stating that they have a lot of 'give and take between' them. He also said the director is familiar with his abilities as an actor just as he is aware of the things the director 'demands' from him.

It is also interesting to note that the upcoming movie Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea would mark the duo's 46th film together. They have previously worked in films like Akkare Akkare Akkare, Boeing Boeing, Chithram, Killukam and more.

More on Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

Also titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the Malayalam language period drama is set in the 16th century and is based on the life of the admiral of the fleet of the Zamorin of Calicut, Kunjali Marakkar IV. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features notable actors like Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh and more. The third trailer of the movie has successfully intensified the buzz ahead of its release which is slated to be on December 2.

Winning three awards at the 67th National Film Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume, the movie is also dubbed as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made with a budget of Rs 100 crore. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas while Roy C. J. and Santosh T. Kuruvilla serve as the co-producers.

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal/Twitter/@priyadarshan