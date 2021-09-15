Mohanlal’s Latest Workout Video Will Inspire You Not To Miss Leg Day; WATCH

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently took to his Instagram account to share an inspirational workout video. Shelling out major fitness goals, Mohanlal’s video showcased his leg routine being strong as ever. The actor flaunted his calf muscle, enough to inspire his fans to never miss a leg day at the gym.

The actor, who is known for his commitment and dedication, once again proved why he remains at the top of his gym game. The latest Mohanlal reel showed him working out his legs to shape. In the video, the actor was seen stretching and flexing his chiselled calf muscles while Training Day by infraction played in the background. Adding to the interest, the actor was seen laughing towards the end of the video showing how much he enjoyed the session.

Check out Mohanlal's latest Instagram post below:

Mohanlal workout video receives a thumbs up from fans

The reel posted by the Drishyam 2 star instantly caught his fans’ attention. The video garnered over 2.6 lakh views within three hours of uploading. The actors’ fans also rushed to the comments session to shower love on the actor. While many simply commented heart emoji, a few others penned down how well the actor flaunted his gym moves.

This is not the first time Mohanlal shared a workout video on his Instagram account. He earlier posted a video of himself doing a set of bench press and overhead press as well. He mentioned in the caption that working out is essential for both the body and mind. Mohanlal gym photos have a huge following online.

A bit about Mohanlal’s filmography

The actor is best known for his roles in Vanaprastham, Thanmathra, Paradesi, Bharatham and many more. The veteran actor was last seen in Drishyam 2, which is a sequel of Drishyam that was released in 2013. Mohanlal was seen in the film along with Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The film was initially meant to have a theatrical release but eventually came out on Amazon Prime Video.

Currently, the actor has several films in the pipeline. He is awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the release of which was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the historic film, Mohanlal will be seen alongside Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier and others, while the film is directed by Priyadarshan. He will also be seen in Aaraattu with Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju and Nedumudi Venu as his co-stars. The other film coming up for the actor are Ram and 12th Man, which are both directed by Jeethu Joseph. Mohanlal will also soon make his debut as a director with the historical film Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Image: Instagram/@Mohanlal