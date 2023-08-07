Mohanlal’s Vrushabha To Be Backed By Nick Thurlow , Executive Producer Of Moonlight

Mohanlal’s upcoming pan-India project Vrushabha now has a Hollywood connection. The makers reportedly have roped in reputed American executive producer Nick Thurlow to be part of their project. Directed by Nandkishore, Vrushabha is slated to go on floors next month.

3 things you need to know:

Along with Mohanlal, the film will star Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead role.

Vrushabha is the launch project for Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

The makers also launched a video revealing the architectural model of the set.

Vrushubha is Nick Thurlow’s first Indian project

Talking about the development, producer Vishal Gurnani shared, “With Nick Thurlow teaming up with us, one can only imagine the gigantic scale and grandeur of our film. Vrushabha is amongst the first Indian films to be made at a scale on par with Hollywood films, and we are fortunate to have someone of Nick's stature join the team." The makers also released a video earlier today, giving a detailed look into the architectural model of the set.

Nick Thurlow met Vrushubha producer-director team to discuss the project | Image: X/Christopher Kanagaraj

Nick Thurlow has been a part of Oscar-winning projects like Moonlight and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This will be Thurlow’s first Indian project. Commenting on his association with the Mohanlal starrer, Thurlow said in an interview, “This is my first brush working in a multilingual film that too outside my country and I am absolutely thrilled. Every film gives me something to learn and with Vrushabha I am sure the experience will be extraordinary."

Film to also launch Shanaya Kapoor

Vrushabha is stated to be a high-octane father-son drama. Along with Mohanlal, the film will star Telugu film actor Roshann Meka in the lead role. The film will also be the launching platform for Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Further, the film has Zahrah S Khan, daughter of actress Salma Agha, in the cast. Zahrah made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the Arjun Kapoor-starrer Aurangzeb. Actress Ragini Dwivedi, who came to limelight with her Kannada film Ragini IPS, is part of the film’s cast as well.

Being co-produced by big banners like Balaji movies, AVS studios, Connect media and First step movies, Vrushabha will have a simultaneous release in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. The film is slated for a 2024 release.