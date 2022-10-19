'Monster': Ban On Mohanlal-led Thriller Lifted, Makers To Trim 13 Minutes Of The Film

Malayalam actor Mohanlal who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Monster, will witness the theatrical run on October 21. However, the film hit a roadblock when the Gulf countries banned the film over LGBTQ content. Post the hiccup, the makers had submitted the film to the Censor Board for re-evaluation.

Now, as per the latest development, the ban on the legendary actor's forthcoming film has been lifted in Bahrain after the board asked the makers to trim 13 minutes of the film. The makers are planning for a wide release as it marks the reunion of the Pulimurugan duo, Mohanlal, and director Vysakh.

Mohanlal's Monster to release in Bahrain post ban request

Trade Analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter and revealed that the ban on Mohanlal's Monster has been lifted in Bahrain. Now, if reports are to be believed, the upcoming film will hit the theatres in Bahrain on October 21. The makers are waiting for clearance from the other Gulf countries.

#Monster ban lifted in ##Bahrain after 13 minutes are cut! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 18, 2022

Earlier, several media reports had suggested that the movie has been recommended for re-censor. A decision on censorship was expected on Tuesday. The story of Monster revolves around a mystery man named Lucky Singh in this investigative thriller. Written by Uday Krishna, the film is directed by Vysakh. The crime thriller also features Lakshmi Manchu, Siddique, Honey Rose, Lena, Ganesh Kumar, and Sudev Nair in significant roles.

Other than the next film, Mohanlal has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Alone, Olavum Theeravum as well as Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. He will also be headlining Vrushabha, an upcoming multilingual movie directed by Nanda Kishore. As per the plot description, the movie revolves around the conflict between two emotions that run the world – love vs revenge. It is scheduled to go on floors in May 2023.

