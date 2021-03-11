Mrunmayee Deshpande And Sonalee Kulkarni Starrer 'Jhimma' Teaser Out; Watch

The teaser for the upcoming Marathi flick Jhimma is out now on YouTube and the movie arrives in theatres on April 23, 2021. The movie stars an ensemble cast led by Sonalee Kulkarni and Mrunmayee Deshpande, and revolves around a trip to London. Read along to take a look at the Jhimma teaser and more about the movie.

Mrunmayee Deshpande, Sonalee Kulkarni starring Jhimma teaser out now

Jhimma is a Hemant Dhome directed movie, which features a group of women from teens to senior citizens travelling to London, without their families and taking a break from their day to day life. The movie will see all of them go through a journey of self-discovery on this trip, which is also the very first international trip for some of them. The teaser of the movie was released on March 8, 2021, and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release in theatres next month.

The ensemble cast includes Mrunmayee Deshpande, Suhas Joshi, Nirrmite Saawaant, Sonalee Kulkarni, Suchitra Bandekar, Kshitee Jog, Sayali Sanjeev, Mrinmayee Godbole along with Siddharth Chanderkar as their tour guide. The movie will be bankrolled by Kshitee Jog, Swati Khopkar, Ajinkya Dhamal, Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi, Anupam Mishra and co-produced by Ninad Battin, Tabrez Patel, under the banners Chalchitra Company Presents, Ameya Vinod Khopkar Entertainment & Crazy Few Films.

Sonalee Kulkarni's latest movie’s tagline is "à¤¸à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¤, à¤¬à¤¾à¤¯à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¤, à¤œà¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤šà¥€ à¤¸à¤«à¤°, à¤†à¤¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤£à¥€à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¤¾à¤¤" which translates to "Seven wives, who now take the trip of their life in the Queen’s country". The movie’s first poster was shared by the cast on March 5, 2021. The movie is written by Irawati Karnik, with cinematography by Sanjay Memane and editing by Faisal Mahadik and Imraan Mahadik.

Jhimma's music is composed by Amitraj, the background score is by Aditya Bedekar and the lyrics for the songs are written by Kshitij Patwardhan. Fans have left excited reactions under the teaser on YouTube as they appreciate the movie and are waiting for it to arrive in theatres. They have also loved the quirky character that Siddharth is playing as the tour-guide and the dialogue that he says at the end of the teaser.

