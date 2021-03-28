Mrunmayee Deshpande's Marathi Films That Showcase Her Versatility As An Actor

Mrunmayee Deshpande is one of the celebrated artists from the Marathi movie industry who has also made appearances in a couple of Hindi movies. She even essayed some of the significant roles in Marathi television shows namely Agnihotra and Kunku. The actor then gained popularity in the Marathi movie industry by playing vital roles in movies such as Ek Cup Chya, Pune Via Bihar, Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli, Farzand, Natsamrat, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali and many more. Take a look at some of the popular Mrunmayee Deshpande’s movies from the Marathi cinema.

Mrunmayee Deshpande’s Marathi films

Farzand

Released in 2018, the movie is a popular Marathi historical drama directed by Digpal Lanjekar. The movie followed the story of a warrior who wins the Panhala Fort in just three and a half hours. Mrunmayee Deshpande essayed the role of Kesar while other cast members of the movie included actors namely Prasad Oak, Ankit Mohan, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Neha Joshi, Pravin Tarde, Pradhuman Singh, Ganesh Yadav and many others.

Natsamrat

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie revolved around the life of a family of an actor who retired from his career but is still into cherishing memories of the theatre. Mrunmayee essayed the role of Vidya and was seen alongside some of the iconic actors namely Nana Patekar, Medha Manjrekar, Vikram Gokhale, Sunil Barve, Ajit Parab, Sandeep Pathak and many more.

Katyar Kaljat Ghusali

Katyar Kaljat Ghusali is a famous 2015 Marathi film directed by Subodh Bhave that received positive reviews from the audiences and even became one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. Some of the popular cast of the movie included Sachin Pilgaonkar, Subodh Bhave, Shankar Mahadevan, Swapnil Rajshekhar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sakshi Tanwar, Reema Lagoo, etc.

Aandhali Koshimbir

The 2014 Marathi comedy-drama, Aandhali Koshimbir, received positive reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. Mrunmayee played the role of Radhika while Ashok Saraf, Vandana Gupte and Anand Ingale were seen in the lead roles. Some of the other significant cast members included Aniket Vishwasrao, Priya Bapat, Hrishikesh Joshi and Hemant Dhome.

Ek Cup Chya

Based on the Right To Information Act, the movie revolved around the life of a bus conductor of the state transport corporation of Maharashtra who receives a shocking electricity bill of 73,000, leaving him stuck in this situation until he files an RTI application. The movie received positive reviews from the audiences after its screening at a couple of festivals.

