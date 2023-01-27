MS Dhoni-produced Debut Tamil Film Titled Let's Get Married To Star Harish Kalyan, Ivana

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-owned Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd took to its official social media handles on Friday and announced the title and star cast for its debut Tamil movie. The production house revealed the name of the new movie to be, “LGM - Let's Get Married." Here’s a look at the motion poster released today (January 27).

Here's the star cast for Let’s Get Married

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan, alongside Nadia, Ivana, and Yogi Babu will be headlining the project.

Harish Kalyan earned goodwill in the industry after the release of his film 'Pyaar Prema Kaddhal' which proved to be successful and put Kalyan on the map for his acting chops. Ivana is already a well-known face in the industry following the success of 'Love Today' which proved to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Earlier, welcoming Kalyan, Dhoni Entertainment put out a tweet that read, "The charming and talented actor @iamharishkalyan is onboard for #LetsGetMarried, our Tamil film!"

The movie will be reportedly directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who was the author of the graphic novel, ‘Atharva - The Origin’, where Dhoni is featured as a superhero.

Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited was founded in 2019 and produces content across all mainstream languages in India. The company acquired the rights to the mythological sci-fi book ‘The Hidden Hindu’ and went on to make a documentary based on the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s return to the tournament in 2018.