'Naane Varuven': Dhanush Wraps Up Brother Selvaraghavan's Action-thriller; Shares New Pic

Dhanush has wrapped up shooting for his brother and director Selvaraghavan's upcoming action-thriller Naane Varuven. Sharing the update via social media, Dhanush dropped a new still from the project as he teased his character. The film, which also stars Induja Ravichandran, Elli AvrRam, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles, will see Dhanush in a dual avatar.

Dhanush wraps up brother Selvaraghavan's action-thriller Naane Varuven

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Atrangi Re star shared a monochrome glimpse of him sitting atop a jeep against the backdrop of hilly terrain. In the caption, he wrote, "And it’s a wrap #Naanevaruven HE IS COMING". Take a look.

The upcoming film has been bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, while Om Prakash is handling the cinematography. It marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, after working together on projects like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. The film will reportedly revolve around a deja vu effect between two lookalikes. Naane Varuven went on floors in 2021, with a major chunk of the film shot in Ooty.

In an earlier poster of Naane Varuven, makers teased Dhanush's dual role. While one avatar was that of a bearded man donning spectacles, the other character was that of a clean-shaven youngster. The project's release date hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, the film also marks Elli AvrRam's Tamil debut. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about her experience on the project, 'the most challenging role' of her career. She lauded Dhanush for being extremely 'kind and supportive', while also heaping praises on the 'amazing' director. "It's been a dream and satisfaction as an actor and I really want to work with both again," Elli added.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will also be seen in Mithran Jawahar’s Tamil Romantic comedy Thiruchitrambala alongside Raashi Khanna. Apart from the duo, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prakash Raj will also appear in key roles. He will also be seen in the American action thriller film The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film stars Hollywood stalwarts like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, as well as Ana de Armas.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SELVARAGHAVAN)