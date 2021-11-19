Naga Chaitanya All Set To Make His OTT Debut With Amazon Prime Video

South Indian star Naga Chaitanya, who is currently basking in the success of his movie Love Story is all set to make his OTT debut. Chaitanya is confirmed to be a part of Amazon Prime Video's original series that will be directed by Vikram Kumar. The actor will reportedly be playing a negative role in the series.

Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Naga Chaitanya confirmed that he will be making his OTT debut through an upcoming horror web series for Amazon Prime Video. The series will be directed by Vikram Kumar and Chaitanya will be seen in a negative role. The actor spoke about playing a negative role in the series and said that it was a challenge but the fun part of playing evil is that one gets to do all the things that one would normally never do.

The Love Story actor added that there going to start the shoot for the series before the pandemic but it will now start in December. Naga Chaitanya will also be collaborating with Vikram Kumar for the movie Thank You. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut through the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie stars Amir Khan in the lead role and is a remake of the critically acclaimed movie Forrest Gump.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu split

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines earlier this year as the duo announced their separation. The couple tied the knot back in 2017 after meeting on the sets of their movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Both Chaitanya and Samantha took to their respective social media handles and announced their separation via a joint statement.

His statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support."

