Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha; 'If She's Happy, Then I'm Happy'

South Indian stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left their fans shocked as the actors announced that they had decided to split after four years of marriage. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared a joint statement announcing their split in October last year. Post their split, Samantha had opened up about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya after she was targeted by trolls and asked everyone to respect her privacy.

Ever since their separation last year, Naga Chaitanya has been silent about his divorce. The actor has now opened up about his split with Samantha during the promotion of his film Bangarraju.

Naga Chaitanya opens about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya finally broke his silence on his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. During the promotion of his upcoming film Bangarraju, the actor said "It was okay to be separated." He said and added that their divorce was a mutual decision made for their individual happiness and further stated 'If she is happy, then I am happy.'

More about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's split

The couple tied the knot back in 2017 after meeting on the sets of their movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Both Chaitanya and Samantha took to their respective social media handles and announced their separation via a joint statement.

His statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support."

On the work front, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut through the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie stars Amir Khan in the lead role and is a remake of the critically acclaimed movie Forrest Gump. He will also be seen in Bangarraju with his father Akkineni Nagarjuna and serves as a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana.

