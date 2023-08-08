Naga Chaitanya Film NC23 Pre-production Underway, Makers Drop First Cut Documentation Clip

Naga Chaitanya is all set to reunite with Chandoo Mondeti for the third time for his 23rd movie, tentatively titled NC23. The cast and crew have already kickstarted the preparations for their film in a village in Andhra Pradesh. Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of a young fellow who hails from a fishing community in NC23.

3 things you need to know

Naga Chaitanya recently shared a glimpse of his expedition for NC23 and the time he spent with the locals.

The actor and his team met local fishermen at a village in Andhra Pradesh.

NC23 is reported to be based on real-life events.

NC23 expedition begins in Srikakulam

Naga Chaitanya and filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti's film NC23 is currently in the pre-production stage. The team of NC23 explored the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. The cast and crew visited the Srikakulam village in the state to understand the lives of fishermen in-depth.

#NC23Expedition had a great experience meeting the fishermen and their families in Srikakulam … hearing out their experiences , understanding their land was a great start to building my character for #NC23



Shoot begins soon 🎬@chandoomondeti #BunnyVas @GeethaArts… pic.twitter.com/QyEUGZTobJ — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 8, 2023

As the movie is based on real-life incidents, Naga Chaitanya personally went to meet the local fishermen to bring his on-screen character to life. The Custody star said, "We are in this village to meet the characters, study their body language, know the texture of the village and understand their lifestyle."

The actor further shared a glimpse of his visit to Srikakulam wherein the locals gathered around him to give him a warm welcome. The entire team of NC23 was seen interacting with the villagers to understand them before shooting their film.

NC23 team and their views on the expedition

The entire journey of the NC23 team was documented in a video titled The First Cut Documentation. Naga Chaitanya has personally shown interest in this project and has even visited several locations to understand people from the fishermen's communities.

Talking about this project, filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti said, "Our pre-production begins now after coming to this village and observing every minute detail." Even producers of the movie including Allu Aravind mentioned that Chandoo was against the idea of working on the project in Hyderabad. He said that the pre-production stage can only go ahead if the team studies the atmosphere and people of the village.