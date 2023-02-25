Naga Chaitanya In Awe Of Ilaiyaraaja As He Poses With Custody Composer, See Viral Photo

Naga Chaitanya recently met music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The legendary musician is in Hyderabad for a concert happening on February 25 and 26. The Laal Singh Chaddha star also penned a sweet note for him.

Naga Chaitanya took to social media and shared a photo with Ilaiyaraaja. In the photo, they could be seen smiling at the camera. In his note, the Love Story actor mentioned that the composer's music took him through "many journeys in life".

Sharing the photo on Twitter, he wrote, "Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir, his compositions took me through so many journeys in life .. so many times have I played out a scene in my head, pictured a script with his reference .. to now Raja Sir composing for #custody. Truly grateful (sic)."

Take a look at Naga Chaitanya's tweet:

Such a big smile on my face meeting the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja sir , his compositions took me through so many journeys in life .. so many times have I played out a scene in my head , pictured a script with his reference .. to now rajasir composing for #custody . Truly grateful !! pic.twitter.com/YVwpoGgN9F — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) February 25, 2023

For the unversed, Ilaiyaraaja is composing music for Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie Custody. He is also collaborating with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time in a movie.

More about Custody

Pavan Kumar's directorial Custody will hit the theatres on May 12, this year. Naga Chaitanya is paired alongside Krithi Shetty. This is their second collaboration. The film also stars Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, Koushik Mahata, Vennela Kishore and Sampath Raj among others. Custody team has recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.