Naga Chaitanya Is A Big Fan Of Supercars & Bikes, These Pictures Are Proof

Naga Chaitanya made his acting debut in 2009 with Josh. On the social media front, the southern superstar has 1 million fans following on Instagram.

Even though Naga Chaitanya is not quite active on Instagram, the actor keeps his followers updated about his whereabouts. Stalking down his Instagram page, one can see that Naga Chaitanya's maximum posts are about his favourite racing cars and bikes. In fact, his first post on IG is a sports car picture. Check out Naga Chaitanya's Instagram.

Naga Chaitanya is a big fan of sports bikes and cars

Here, Naga Chaitanya shared a series of pictures of race cars. In this post, you can see several race cars, from red Ferrari to Porsche. Naga Chaitanya captioned the post saying: "Great weekend with some of the most passionate petrolheads ! Huge respect to see them unleash the potential of these cars on the track and not the street . Thank you @racetechindia @cannonball.club @racekraft.in and @hyderabad_exoticcars for the pictures #trackdays". Take a look at the Instagram post.

Also Read | Naga Chaitanya keen on roping Rashmika Mandanna over Keerthy Suresh in his next film?

In this Instagram post, Naga Chaitanya shared a side angle picture of his red Ferrari. In the caption, he explained that he was happy to be back on the tracks. He wrote, "That time of the year .. always good to be back #trackdays @racetechindia". Check out Naga Chaitanya's Instagram.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni to star alongside Naga Chaitanya in 'Thank You'?

In this picture, the Rarandoi Veduka Chudham actor gave the fans and followers a glimpse of the inside of the Ferrari. He shared a picture of his steering wheel and road. Naga Chaitanya explained in caption saying, "Not the red lights you wanna stop for .. Sunday rituals".

Also Read | Vikram Kumar announces his next with Naga Chaitanya, Dil Raju to bankroll untitled film

This was one of the thrilling pictures from Naga Chaitanya's collection. Here, you can see 11 sports cars parked in v design with one red Ferrari parked in between. The picture is likely taken at the starting point of the race track. Naga Chaitanya captioned the Instagram post as: "Where they belong !".

Also Read | Naga Chaitanya shares a list of his favourite shows on Instagram, see list

July 30, 2018, was the first time Naga Chaitanya introduced his fans to his favourite race car. He uploaded his first Instagram post as a picture of the car. Here, you can also see Naga's sports bike.

This is an Instagram post that introduced Naga's bike. He shared a picture of a red Triumph Thruxton. He captioned the post saying, "Cafe stories".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.