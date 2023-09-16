Naga Chaitanya To Tie The Knot For Second Time After Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Naga Chaitanya is once again making the headlines as reports of him tying the knot again are making rounds on social media. It is also being said that the actor’s father, superstar Nagarjuna himself has found a new bride for his son. However, sources close to the actor have now reacted to the reports.

The Newsmaker

Naga Chaitanya, popularly known as Chay, was previously married to the Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and after four years of marital bliss, decided to part ways. In October 2021, the couple announced their divorce in a joint statement. However, the reason for their decision was not disclosed by the actors.

(Naga Chaitanya file photo | Image: Naga Chaitanya/X)

Soon after their separation, reports of Naga Chaitanya dating the Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala surfaced. The actors too were spotted vacationing together in London earlier this year. However, they have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Who’s saying what?

Sources close to the actor have informed Pinkvilla that all reports of the actor getting remarried are untrue. According to the publication, the source said, “Naga Chaitanya to tie the knot for the second time is not at all true.” The source further claimed that the reports are mere rumours. The statement revealed, “This fake news has been making waves in the entertainment industry very randomly but let me clarify, it is baseless.”

Apart from Naga Chaitanya's second wedding rumours, it was also reported that Nagarjuna is looking for a girl for his son himself. Naga Chaitanya was reported to get married to a girl who does not hail from the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile…

Naga Chaitanya is all set to reunite with Chandoo Mondeti for the third time for his 23rd movie, tentatively titled NC23. The cast and crew have already kickstarted the preparations for their film in a village in Andhra Pradesh. Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of a young fellow who hails from a fishing community in NC23.