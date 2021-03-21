Naga Chaitanya's 'Ye Maaya Chesave' & Other Films Portraying The Dilemma Of Relationships

There are a variety of Telugu movies illustrating interesting storylines around the topsy-turvy relationships of the lead characters. One of Naga Chaitanya’s movies, Ye Maaya Chesave, portrayed an interesting plot involving a dilemma of the relationship between Naga Chaitanya’s character and Samantha's character. Some of the other Telugu movies that depicted the dilemma of relationships are namely OK Kanmani, Arjun Reddy, Ala Modalaindi, Fidaa and many others.

Telugu movies portraying the dilemma of relationships

Ye Maaya Chesave

This is one of the romantic Naga Chaitanya’s movies that received positive reviews from the audiences. The story of the movie revolves around the lives of an engineering student and his landlord’s daughter who fall in love with each other. Their relationship involves ups and downs as they both belong to different religions. Some of the cast members of the movie include Samantha, Krishnudu, Devan, Sudheer Babu, Sapan Saran and many others.

Tholi Prema

Released in 2018, the movie revolves around the life of a boy who accidentally meets a girl during a train journey and falls in love with her and as he tries to win her, he suddenly disappears the next morning. Directed by Venky Atluri, the cast of the movie included Varun Tej, Raashi Khanna, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Naresh, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vidyullekha Raman, Sapna Pabbi, Satyam Rajesh and many more.

Fidaa

Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi featured together in the film whose story followed a love-hate relationship between the lead characters. Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie was bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The cast of the movie includes actors namely Sai Chand, Gayathri Gupta, Satyam Rajesh, Manisha Eerabathini, Saranya Pradeep, Aryan Talla, Dimple Hayati, Nathan Smales and others.

Arjun Reddy

The movie became a huge hit among the audiences and received tons of praises from them. The story of the movie followed the life of an alcoholic surgeon who had anger management issues after his girlfriend got married. The popular cast of the movie included Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Rahul Ramakrishna, Kamal Kamaraju, Kanchana, etc.

Ala Modalaindi

Written and directed by Nandini Reddy, the movie is a famous Telugu romantic comedy featuring Nani, Nithya Menen and Sneha Ullal in the lead. The plot revolves around the life of a boy who gets kidnapped on the day of his girlfriend’s wedding and later narrates his love story to the kidnapper. Cast members of the movie are Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini, Chaitanya Krishna, Pragathi, etc.