Nagarjuna Akkineni's Pics From 'The Ghost' Set Surface Online As He Shoots In Dubai

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently busy shooting for his upcoming actioner The Ghost opposite Sonal Chauhan. The hotly buzzed project is currently being shot in Dubai as pictures of the duo from the sets have been making rounds on the internet. Recently, the seasoned actor gained praise for his film Bangarraju with his son Chaitanya Akkineni.

With several projects in his kitty for the coming years including a big-budgeted Bollywood venture, fans are excited to see the Tollywood actor on the big screen. Check out the pictures of Nagarjuna Akkineni from The Ghost shooting.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan filming 'The Ghost'

The pictures of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan reportedly from the filming locations of The Ghost started making rounds on the internet. In the pictures, the 62-year-old actor sported a simple white button-up with formal pants and posed with Chauhan on a yacht. Additionally, a picture stuck out for the fans as he is seen in black combat attire promising high octane action from the seasoned actor.

It was not long before fans started sharing these pictures on social media to commend Nagarjuna's evergreen look. Many started sharing his old pictures and compared them with the recent ones to talk about the actor's uncanny ability to look young while in his 60s. One fan wrote, ''King@iamnagarjuna #Antham #WildDog #Ghost No Age God Ah Styling Charisma Never Ends No Difference No Age God NAG KING,'' while another wrote, ''Almost 30 years difference between two pics but the Cut Out remains same ⚡💥 Hail @iamnagarjuna KING.''

More on 'The Ghost'

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost is an action flick starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan. The makers had first approached Kajal Aggarwal for the lead role however, they soon roped in Chauhan to play opposite Nagarjuna. As per an ANI report, ''The makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine pair on-screen pair and that’s when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film.''

Image: Twitter/@iamnagarjuna