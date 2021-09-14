Nagarjuna Gets Nostalgic As He Shares Naga Chaitanya's 'Love Story' Poster

As the fans eagerly wait for Naga Chaitanya’s highly-anticipated movie, Love Story, Nagarjuna Akkineni recently shared the poster of the film on social media and added Chaitanya’s father’s movie poster to depict how similar they were.

Many of the fans were surprised to witness it and expressed their delight in the comments section. Many fans also wished Naga Chaitanya and his team all the very best for the film.

Nagarjuna spots a similarity between Chaitanya and his father’s movie posters

Popular Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared the movie poster of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie, Love Story along with the poster of the latter’s father, Nageswara Rao’s iconic movie, Prem Nagar. By posting the posters together, he depicted how they both were similar to each other and wished the actor all the best for his upcoming movie.

Many fans took to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Twitter handle and began expressing their love for the actor while many others speculated that Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie will be a blockbuster and added that they were eagerly waiting for the film. Some fans also remembered Nageswara Rao’s movie and praised the poster by stating how it was visual poetry. They further stated how they were another unforgettable love couple on the silver screen!. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s latest tweet.

Waiting for block Buster pic.twitter.com/T7IdeX8m71 — Gavva.Dora Babu (@DorababuGavva) September 13, 2021

లవ్ స్టోరీస్ చేయాలంటే కేరాఫ్ అడ్రస్గా మారిన మా అక్కినేని బంగారం నాగ చైతన్య తరువాతే ఎవరైనా అని మరోసారి నిరూపించాడు జై చైతూ బంగారం ❤️ — Sagar Nag1234 (@Nag1234Sagar) September 13, 2021

This is a visual poetry!

There is another unforgettable love couple on the silver screen! Telugu people directed by Shekhar Kammula for the performance of Chaitu-Sai Pallavi

should be"Fida"

Trailer Super

- Ganesh Kumar Bera

Theatrical,short films, film analysts

North Andhra — GaneshKumar bera (@BeraGaneshkumar) September 13, 2021

ప్రేమనగర్ కి వందేళ్లు వస్తే

లవ్ స్టోరీ కి యాభైయేళ్లు

చరిత్రలో నిలిచిపోయాయి అద్భుతమైన సినిమాలుగా

చైతు 💪💪💪💪💪బంగారం — palleti Polarao (@palleti_polarao) September 13, 2021

What a great day it is !💐💐🙏#Lovestory will be super hit like #Premnagar film 🙏 no doubt at all @iamnagarjuna sir ❤❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/RrA6m4uu8I — Mandla Sunakar (@MandlaSunakar) September 13, 2021

Love Story

Love Story is Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming Telugu romantic movie, written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The movie will feature Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead with other popular actors namely Devayani, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Thagubothu Ramesh and many others. The release of the film was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now slated to release on 24 September 2021.

Apart from this, Naga Chaitanya has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu movie, Thank You, being directed by Vikram Kumar. He is also working on another film named Bangarraju while gearing up for his Hindi debut with Laal Singh Chaddha in which he will be sharing screen space with Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The film is slated to have a theatrical release during Christmas 2021.

Image: Twitter/@chayakkineni/@alwaysramcharan