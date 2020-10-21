Nagarjuna Goes Back To Work Amid Pandemic; Heads To Manali For 'Wild Dog' Shoot

After a long hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown, actor Nagarjuna has now gone back to work, as he restarted shooting for his upcoming film, Wild Dog in Manali, claims a report published in Telugu Cinema. Reportedly, Nagarjuna Akkineni is among the few stars from the industry who have gone back to work amid the pandemic. The actor flew to Manali after he wrapped the last weekend’s shoot of Bigg Boss 4, which he has been hosting for almost a month.

Nagarjuna shoots in Manali

The makers of the film have reportedly completed 70 percent of the shooting and the rest of the shoot was scheduled to take place in Thailand, which was called off, owing to the concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The News Minute claims that the makers of the film are planning a 10-day-long schedule in Kullu-Manali and are currently seeking permission to shoot from military authorities and local governments. If the rumours are to be believed, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be taking special charter flights back to Hyderabad during the weekends to host Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, the current season of Bigg Boss Telugu has amassed massive popularity within a week of its launch, as the show recently recorded a TRP rating of 18.5. Reportedly, this particular record is the highest among all the seasons of the show. The show exclusively streams on Voot.

Nagarjuna in Wild Dog

In Wild Dog, the actor will be seen portraying the role of NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma, an encounter specialist. The movie also stars Choke actor Saiyyami Kher in the leading role, while the film marks the debut of Ahishor Solomon as a director. More so, the much-anticipated movie is being bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainment.

What's next for Nagarjuna?

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be next seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

(Image credits: Nagarjuna Instagram)

