Nagarjuna To Take Break Post 'The Ghost'; 'I Don't Want More Releases In 2022'

After receiving a positive response for his performance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Telugu action-thriller The Ghost, which will hit the big screen on October 5, 2022. Now, days ahead of the film's release, the Devadas actor revealed that he is planning to take a small sabbatical after The Ghost as he wants to understand what the audience is looking for in the films.

Nagarjuna to take a small break after The Ghost

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna stated, "After The Ghost, what I have done is, on purpose I have taken a sabbatical." He continued, "In the sense, The Ghost and Brahmastra were accepted before COVID. But after COVID, I have realised that there is a lot of change in people’s tastes. So I would really want to kind of take it easy this year and don’t want any more releases in 2022."

Expressing disappointment over viewers' choice of opting for OTT over cinemas, Nagarjuna went on to state,

"I think we need another six months more time to understand what people are coming to theatres for, and what they are going for OTT. So when the scripts are coming, I have to decide - ‘Okay, this we should keep for OTT, because I am open to doing OTT films too, and this we should do a theatrical release’. I am trying to figure it out."

He further added that there was a time when he used to do whatever he felt like, adding, "those days are gone". "You have to start thinking. So I said till the end of this year I don’t want to go to a set to start shooting," said the Manam actor.

Image: Instagram/@Nagarjuna