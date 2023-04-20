Last Updated:

Nani, Keerthy Suresh Starrer Dasara Gets OTT Release Date; Details Inside

Nani

Telugu star Nani's pan-India film "Dasara" will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 27.

The streaming service shared the news on its social media handles.

"It's time to bring out the fireworks because #Dasara is coming early this year!

'Dasara' is coming to Netflix on the 27th of April," Netflix posted on Instagram.

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, "Dasara" is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana.  

The period action drama released on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It raised over Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

"Dasara" also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.

